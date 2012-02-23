Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Senator Murkowski Address to Legislature

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 22, 2012 at 11:51 PM AKST

Tune in to KSKA Thursday (Feb. 23) at 3:00 pm to hear Senator Lisa Murkowski's annual address to the Alaska legislature. KSKA will also broadcast Senator Mark Begich and Alaska Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti's in the weeks ahead.


  • Thursday Feb. 23 @ 3:00 pm - Senator Lisa Murkowski

  • Wednesday Feb. 29 @ 3:00 pm - Chief Justice Walter Carpeneti

  • Monday March 5 @ 3:00 pm - Senator Mark Begich

You can also watch live coverage on Gavel Alaska. Fresh Air can be heard at 11:00 pm on KSKA.

Kristin Spack
