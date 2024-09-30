-
Gardening without chemicals turns out to be the right way, according to our next guest. Jeff Lowenfels has been growing things in Anchorage for a very long time, and through that experience he learned to get rid of anything that doesn’t naturally belong in his garden. We’ll also hear from a longtime beekeeping expert in Anchorage, who is even breeding bees able to make it through our cold winters.Thanks for listening!
https://youtu.be/ev_Uv0k5Huo
Alaska's bee season is short and intense, and most hives have wound down for this year. But beekeepers are enjoying rich golden honey, fruit of their bees' labor, and planning for next season's hive. KSKA: Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now: