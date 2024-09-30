-
A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, March 12 at 2pm. On the program this week we get to learn about the Alaskan Consular Corps. We’ll answer some questions like “who are consuls?” “why do we have them in Alaska?” and “what do they do?” This was a panel discussion featuring some very experienced consuls sharing with us what their jobs entail and what to expect when traveling to their home countries.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, February, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. We're bringing you a show about a time when Alaskans and Russians were reunited and found they shared a common heritage. We’re going to hear incredible tales from key players in melting the Alaska-Russia Ice Curtain in the mid-1980s discuss how Alaska helped end the Cold War, launching a 30-year era of productive commercial and personal relations across the Bering Strait.LISTEN HERE
This event centered on the history, and future, of freight, flight and shipping in Alaska and it's relationship to Asia and the whole Pacific region. What has it taken to get us this far? What can Anchorage, and Alaska, do to expand our influence in the region.
KSKA Tuesday, Dec. 5 2017, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re hearing in-depth opinions on the Trump administration and its relationship with the middle east. Greg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum, discusses the U.S.’s current relationship with middle eastern countries and how decisions made now can have lasting effects for international relations going forward.LISTEN HERE
This event brought together a number of Alaskan entrepreneurs to share ideas and their enthusiasm for trying new things. Each of the panelists for this panel discussion has tried their hand at a number of different projects and has great advice and insight for us all. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, November, 21 2017, at 2:00 p.m. During this show we’ll be hearing an unfiltered conversation about at U.S. national security with former Ambassador John Negroponte and General Joseph Ralston. Ambassador Negroponte served as Deputy Secretary of State and the first Director of National Intelligence under President George W. Bush.LISTEN HERE
KSKA Tuesday, Oct. 31 2017, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re hearing about Alaska’s role in the commercial space industry. We feature two distinguished guests to discuss the rapidly growing commercial space industry and Alaska’s potential role.LISTEN HERE
More weapons make the United States less safe, according to Christopher Preble, vice president for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute. This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Preble explain why the United States must reduce it's number of nuclear weapons delivery systems in order to increase security and save close to $1 trillion. His talk, "From Triad to Dyad: Rationalizing U.S. Nuclear Weapons Delivery Systems" was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on December 6.KSKA: Thursday 12/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
German Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Peter Ammon was recorded speaking on “Challenges for German Foreign Policy in 2012" at the Alaska World Affairs Council on Wednesday, June 6, 2012.