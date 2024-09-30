Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Tom descending from 12000 ft. Photo: Max Lowe
    Outdoor Explorer
    Checking in with our elder athletes
    Iris Vandenham
    We humans can live a long time, long enough to do a lot and see a lot. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have a climber who topped some of the world’s greatest peaks... 50 years ago and then never stopped. We’ll also be joined by one of Alaska’s toughest runners, who completed more than 60 marathons and helped start some of Alaska’s biggest races. In both cases, they’re fun and inspiring for any age.Thanks for listening!
  • Holly Brooks volunteering at Ski for Kids
    Outdoor Explorer
    A Conversation with Holly Brooks
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2:00 p.m. Holly Brooks is one of Alaska’s favorite athletes because she was a regular person, an adult with a job, who became a member of the Olympic team - twice. We spend the entire next hour of Outdoor Explorer talking with Holly, learning about her recent retirement, and a new phase in her life as a counselor and coach.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    High School Athletes Begin a New Year
    Matt Lichtenstein
    Another school year in Alaska means a new season of competition for high school Athletes around the state. Many started coming in to practice several weeks before the start of school. KFSK's Matt Lichtenstein recently visited with several of Petersburg’s teams and produced this audio postcard:
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 30, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.
  • Juneau to Begin Testing Prep Players for Drugs
    Pat Yack
    High school athletes in Juneau will be subjected to random drug tests beginning this fall. The plan mandates drug testing of athletes at Juneau-Douglas…