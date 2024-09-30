Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Police Department

  • An Anchorage Police Department (APD) patrol car - stock image (Photo: Zachariah Hughes - Alaska Public Media, Anchorage)
    News
    Operation "Summer Heat" leads to 42 arrests in Anchorage
    Zachariah Hughes
    The Anchorage Police Department said the broad effort focused on drugs, guns, and violent crime.
  • Anchorage Assembly member Paul Honeman (left) and Anchorage Police Department Chief Mark Mew (right) talk with Zachariah Hughes (center) on Alaska Edition. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN, Anchorage)
    News
    Combating Anchorage's Violent Crime Spike
    Zachariah Hughes
    A recent uptick in deadly shooting incidents and assaults in Anchorage have police and public safety advocates sprinting to organize a response to curb the violent trend. The Anchorage Police Department is organizing a task-force to tackle the problem, but what can communities do to help remedy the problem?KSKA: Friday, 2/6 at 2:00pm and Saturday, 2/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 2/6 at 7:30pm and Saturday, 2/7 at 4:30pmDownload Audio
  • Unrest in Ferguson, MO in August 2014.(Photo via Loavesofbread/Wikimedia Creative Commons)
    Talk of Alaska
    Police and Deadly Force
    Steve Heimel
    If you live in a high-crime neighborhood, even if you’re just visiting, you’re under increased risk of encountering a scared police officer if your skin is dark. Does urban Alaska have a chance to avoid the problems other cities are having that involve police and deadly force?APRN: Tuesday, 12/9 at 10:00amDownload Audio
  • News
    APD Releases Use-Of-Force Policy
    Daysha Eaton
    After two years of high profile officer-involved shootings, the Anchorage Police Department has made their use-of-force policy public. Police Chief Mark Mew made the announcement last night, (Thursday 2/13) during a community forum at Clark Middle School in the Mountain View Neighborhood.
  • News
    Alaska National Guard Responds to Allegations of Sexual Assault
    Daysha Eaton
    The Alaska Alaska National Guard is responding to allegations of sexual assault within its ranks. Brigadier General Mike Bridges, the Commander of the Alaska National Guard says there have been nearly more than two dozen alleged cases of sexual assault since 2009.
  • Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    More Safety Center Vans Deployed as Shelter Rules Tighten
    Daysha Eaton
    This week social service providers held a town hall at Beans Cafe to discuss winter safety with Anchorage's homeless community. Keeping warm and safe outdoors is more important this winter than ever because the city's homeless shelter is going back to a rule that kicks people out if they're not making progress toward finding permanent housing. Download Audio
  • News
    Short-Staffed APD Goes High Tech To Combat Spiking Crime Rates
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage Police Department will soon be using new mapping software to track crime around the city in nearly real-time. The announcement comes in the wake of an annual FBI report that says serious crime was up last year in Anchorage in nearly every category. Download Audio
  • James Clinton. Photo courtesy of the Anchorage Police Department.
    News
    Badly Beaten Anchorage Teen Identified
    Daysha Eaton
    Police have released the name of a young man who was found beaten unconscious in an abandoned building in Downtown Anchorage Monday night. The victim has been identified as James Clinton, 18, of Anchorage.Download Audio
  • Friends and family gather at a memorial for Kenneth John, who was shot and killed in the third officer involved shooting in Anchorage this year. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Family of Man Shot by Officer Holds Vigil, Calls for Change
    Daysha Eaton
    Friends and family members of the man who was shot and killed by an Anchorage Police Officer Monday held a vigil for him Thursday evening. The name of the officer who killed the man was released the same day. Download Audio
  • News
    Third Fatal APD Shooting This Year
    Daysha Eaton
    The third person this year, has been shot and killed by Anchorage police. Download Audio
