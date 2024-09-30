-
The Anchorage Police Department said the broad effort focused on drugs, guns, and violent crime.
A recent uptick in deadly shooting incidents and assaults in Anchorage have police and public safety advocates sprinting to organize a response to curb the violent trend. The Anchorage Police Department is organizing a task-force to tackle the problem, but what can communities do to help remedy the problem?
If you live in a high-crime neighborhood, even if you're just visiting, you're under increased risk of encountering a scared police officer if your skin is dark. Does urban Alaska have a chance to avoid the problems other cities are having that involve police and deadly force?
After two years of high profile officer-involved shootings, the Anchorage Police Department has made their use-of-force policy public. Police Chief Mark Mew made the announcement last night, (Thursday 2/13) during a community forum at Clark Middle School in the Mountain View Neighborhood.
The Alaska Alaska National Guard is responding to allegations of sexual assault within its ranks. Brigadier General Mike Bridges, the Commander of the Alaska National Guard says there have been nearly more than two dozen alleged cases of sexual assault since 2009.
This week social service providers held a town hall at Beans Cafe to discuss winter safety with Anchorage's homeless community. Keeping warm and safe outdoors is more important this winter than ever because the city's homeless shelter is going back to a rule that kicks people out if they're not making progress toward finding permanent housing. Download Audio
The Anchorage Police Department will soon be using new mapping software to track crime around the city in nearly real-time. The announcement comes in the wake of an annual FBI report that says serious crime was up last year in Anchorage in nearly every category. Download Audio
Police have released the name of a young man who was found beaten unconscious in an abandoned building in Downtown Anchorage Monday night. The victim has been identified as James Clinton, 18, of Anchorage.Download Audio
Friends and family members of the man who was shot and killed by an Anchorage Police Officer Monday held a vigil for him Thursday evening. The name of the officer who killed the man was released the same day. Download Audio
The third person this year, has been shot and killed by Anchorage police. Download Audio