Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Daily News

  • News
    Alaska National Guard Responds to Allegations of Sexual Assault
    Daysha Eaton
    The Alaska Alaska National Guard is responding to allegations of sexual assault within its ranks. Brigadier General Mike Bridges, the Commander of the Alaska National Guard says there have been nearly more than two dozen alleged cases of sexual assault since 2009.
  • News
    Writing Opinion in Alaska
    Kristin Spack
    She's written about gun control, domestic violence and most recently marijuana legalization for Alaska's largest newspaper. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Elise Patkotak talk about life as a nurse in Barrow, what led her to the Anchorage Daily News, her most controversial columns, and how the internet has changed what it means to be an opinion writer in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Kohring Gets Public Defender In Case of Retrial
    Associated Press
    A federal judge has appointed a public defender in case the government decides to retry former Wasilla-area Republican State Representative Vic Kohring.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 13, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...