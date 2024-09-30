-
While many of us are packing away our Christmas memories, Orthodox Christians around Alaska are preparing for Russian Christmas on January 7, complete with "starring ceremonies." Find the origins and variations on our next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 2:00 pm and 8 pm. Download Audio
The National Marine Fisheries Service is asking for at least 15 months to assess the impact of their Steller sea lion protection measures.
We know more about outer space than we do about the undersea environment of our own planet. This is especially true in the mysterious waters of the Aleutian Islands, where unknown creatures and plants are being discovered.KSKA: Tuesday, 1/24 @ 10:00am
The lava dome at a remote Alaska volcano has resumed growing, prompting officials to raise its alert level.
A major earthquake near the Aleutian Islands meant a rude awakening Friday morning but no damage for some Alaska residents.
For years, scientists and fishermen alike have wondered why the Steller sea lion stock in the western Aleutians continues to shrink.
House Passes Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling, BBAHC Blames Layoffs on Washington Woes, Trapper Creek Mid-Air Crash is Second in Three Weeks, Bodies of Plane Crash Victims Recovered from Douglas Island, and more...
The Fairbanks Borough opposes the inclusion of rural areas all the way out to the coast in one of its districts and the Aleutians East Borough does not want to be split up.
An Australian cruise ship on its inaugural voyage stopped over in Unalaska this week on its way to Russia and Japan. Cruise ship landings are becoming more and more rare in the remote Aleutian community.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...