The Undersea Aleutians
We know more about outer space than we do about the undersea environment of our own planet. This is especially true in the mysterious waters of the Aleutian Islands, where unknown creatures and plants are being discovered.
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Stephen Jewett, research professor, University of Alaska Fairbanks, co-author of “Sea Life of the Aleutians”
- Michelle Ridgway, Alaska Deep Ocean Research Institute
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
