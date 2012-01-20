The Undersea Aleutians

We know more about outer space than we do about the undersea environment of our own planet. This is especially true in the mysterious waters of the Aleutian Islands, where unknown creatures and plants are being discovered.

Download Audio



Stories About the Expedition:



HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Stephen Jewett, research professor, University of Alaska Fairbanks, co-author of “Sea Life of the Aleutians”

research professor, University of Alaska Fairbanks, co-author of “Sea Life of the Aleutians” Michelle Ridgway, Alaska Deep Ocean Research Institute

Alaska Deep Ocean Research Institute Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE