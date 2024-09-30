Alaska's Energy Desk

-
Though large cruise lines will resume sailing in other jurisdictions, it appears unlikely they will in Alaska.
Before kelp farmers can put lines in the water, kelp farmers have to apply for state and federal permits, which include opportunities for public comment. The whole process can take up to two years, and a lot of money, time and expertise
In high-elevation environments, a respiratory disease has the potential to be particularly dangerous, raising the stakes for guides on Denali trips.
Rising temperatures are also forcing researchers to reconsider just how much rain a storm can drop.
As cruise tourism has eclipsed timber in this Southeast town, some wonder: Can a few wild places remain truly local?Tourism has replaced timber as the primary economic driver in many places around Southeast Alaska. And it’s a growing sector: nearly one and a half million people are forecast to visit the region this summer. But some residents don’t want to see tourists in places that often serve as refuges for locals.
Climate change is threatening Alaska’s longstanding reputation for sustainable fisheries.
The forecast for Bristol Bay reds is stronger than ever, but some worry about when the bubble burstsThe past few summers have seen enormous returns. At 62.3 million fish, 2018 broke the record for the bay’s largest run ever recorded. Biologists say that abundance won't last.
The Kodiak village of Akhiok is replacing its 40-year-old power grid and generator. The new system will be vastly more efficient, and comes with the ability to add solar energy in the near future.
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is coming to the aid of an oil company’s plans to search for oil in Cook Inlet, in the face of a lawsuit filed by environmental organizations.
Two procedural steps are still required before the sale can happen, and each comes with a 30-day waiting period, said Brook Brisson, an attorney for Trustees for Alaska, the Anchorage-based environmental law firm that works with organizations fighting to stop drilling.