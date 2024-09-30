Alaska veterans

-
The Alaska National Guard hosted the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 11, 2019.
Monday, September 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Vietnam War documentary series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premiers on Alaska Public Media TV this month. In coordination with this series, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes one of the world’s leading experts in Post Traumatic Stress, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, for a discussion about the impacts of exposure to the trauma of war. Also Joining Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton for the second half of the program will be Anchorage Therapist Sue Findlay for a discussion about the treatment and resource options available in our community. LISTEN HERE
The VA just released results of a nationwide audit on how quickly military vets get medical service. Alaska’s report card was good. We'll talk about why, but also about needs that still go unanswered. Join host Kathleen McCoy, with vets and those who serve them, on the next Hometown Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday, June 18, at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm