Alaska veterans

Monday, September 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Vietnam War documentary series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premiers on Alaska Public Media TV this month. In coordination with this series, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes one of the world’s leading experts in Post Traumatic Stress, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, for a discussion about the impacts of exposure to the trauma of war. Also Joining Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton for the second half of the program will be Anchorage Therapist Sue Findlay for a discussion about the treatment and resource options available in our community. LISTEN HERE

Listen