When military vets need a doctor

Taking care of veterans can be complicated. They span wars and decades, from Vietnam and Korea to Iraq and Afghanistan. And Alaska's 77,000 veterans are spread throughout a massive, mostly roadless state. They make up 13 percent of our population.

An audit on how long veterans wait for medical services was announced in April. The results came out June 9; 99 percent of Alaska veterans get a medical appointment under 30 days. The Alaska VA has managed those results by sharing care with community health clinics. We'll learn how that happened and how it is working. And we'll talk about challenges that still go unanswered in Alaska veteran care, and why.

If you are a veteran, we would love to hear about your experience with the VA. If you serve veterans, share your insights on needs and challenges that still exist.

Kimberly Cohen, Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center

Greg Puckett, Alaska VA Alaska Healthcare System, associate director

Cynthia Joe MD, AK VA, Chief of Staff

Linda Boyle, AK VA, Patient and Nursing Services

