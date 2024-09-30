Alaska history

-
Part two of Pieces of History with Lisa's guest Millett Keller. After playing a key role in the exploration for oil on the North Slope, Millett continued to impact our history through his work as a Republican insider and his grass roots advocacy for community recreation.
On this Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Millett Keller. Millett came to Alaska in the early 1960s with a great love for the outdoors. In his 30 years in Anchorage, he touched critical parts of our history. His influence ranged from the initial development of Prudhoe Bay to the first community YMCA to providing opportunities for girls in sports.
While conducting research in Seattle, Diane Rodill came across a 1915 photograph of her father, Denis, participating in a 4th of July celebration at a salmon cannery in Larsen Bay, Alaska. She had no idea what he was doing there, how he got there, how and when he left and why he was wearing a dress! Listen as Dr. Rodill shres her remarkable story of her "rascal" father and his experience as a Filipino cannery worker, and "Alaskero".LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, October 04, at 2:00 p.m. Storytelling comes to the Mat-Su Valley in the tradition of Arctic Entries and The Moth. Untold Stories brings Mat-Su Valley residents to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, April 14, at 2pm. When you fly into Anchorage, what do you really notice? It's not the buildings or the roads, it's the mountains that take your breath away. It’s a gift, but it didn’t have to be that way. 50 years ago, the land we now call Chugach State Park was open for development. The reason we have a park now is because citizens got together and were bold enough to demand one. We’ll be talking about the history of the park and how it came into existence.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Did you know that the very first Pioneer Home opened in Sitka in 1913 to give homeless men a safe place to stay? Today, the State of Alaska operates six homes serving about 460 men and women. Anchorage's home, just a block off the Park Strip, is the largest. What is it like to live there? How do you qualify? If you know a Pioneer Home resident or someone working there, or you just have questions about how the homes work, join us for a conversation about Alaska's Pioneer Homes and the story behind them. KSKA: Wednesday 1/23 LIVE at 2 pm, repeating at 7 pm