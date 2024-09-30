-
Alaska Air and other carriers are working with the Department of Transportation to ensure that communities around the state continue to receive air service after Ravn's decision to shut down operations.
Alaska Air continues to scramble to get passengers moving as bad weather in its hub city of Seattle still restricts takeoffs and landings there.
Alaska Airlines and the carriers aircraft maintenance mechanics union along with related employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new, five-year contract, according to the Seattle Times. The over 600 union members still must ratify the agreement. That vote's expected next month.
An entourage of Alaska Airlines executives and upper managers were in Bethel as part of a rural tour to learn more about the customers in their back yard.
Alaska Air Group Inc. said Monday that its board approved the repurchase of up to $50 million in company stock.