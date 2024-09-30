-
Monday, August 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, February 1 at 2 pm and 8 p.m. New research documents the impact of stress on children's developing brains, as well as the long-term social and economic impacts. Join us for hopeful findings on how to reshuffle the cards for better outcomes. LISTEN NOW