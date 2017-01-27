ACES: How to reshuffle when the cards are stacked against children

Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACES, are the subject of intense and new research. New science illuminates the impact of stress on a child's brain and new economic research shows the long-term impacts—economically and socially—when these events occur early in the life of a child.

FACT: Early childhood trauma can affect a child's ability to learn, interfering with their ability to secure an education and acquire and succeed at a job. ACES influences the likelihood of adult illnesses like diabetes, cancer, depression and alcoholism.

FACT: Learned coping skills can alter these outcomes.

On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll bring the experts to you, along with their latest findings. This program is the result of a request from Hometown Alaska listeners when we asked you to recommend topics. We are happy to fulfill this obligation with today's guests. We also welcome your questions and experiences on this topic. Join us!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:





Joshua Arvidson, director, Alaska Child Trauma Center

Pat Sidmore, health planner, AK Dept of Health & Social Services

Kyle Wark, indigenous research and policy analyst, First Alaskans Institute

, indigenous research and policy analyst, First Alaskans Institute

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

