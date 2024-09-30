Addresing Alaskans

-
KSKA Tuesday, September 20 2016, at 2:00 p.m. On the next episode we’ll hear from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She shares with us the difficulties of taking on the responsibilities that go with being a member of the highest court in the country and the importance of having a diverse supreme court. Her question and answer session was hosted by the Alaska Bar Association and the questions were moderated by Judge Morgan Christen.LISTEN NOW
Admiral Robert J. Papp, Jr., USCG (Ret.) will lead the effort to advance U.S. interests in the Arctic Region, with a focus on Arctic Ocean governance, climate change, economic, environmental, and security issues in the Arctic region as the United States holds the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2015-2017.LISTEN NOW
The first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor paid her second visit to Alaska yesterday. While she was unable to visit with Anchorage students, the public reception at the Dena'ina Center continued as planned. Joined on stage by Alaska Supreme Court Justices Dana Fabe and Walter Carpeneti, O'Connor talked about her interactive online civic education program, called iCivics and the power of teaching kids about government.KSKA: Thursday 9/6 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm