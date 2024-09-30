-
The number of Alaskans struggling with substance abuse and addiction has grown over the last year, and all too often treatment options were either shut…
Electronic cigarettes have been touted by some as a valuable tool for smoking cessation while others have warned that vaping could cause serious health concerns, including nicotine addiction. What do we really know about vaping and Juuling?Thanks for listening!
A conversation on the role of primary prevention for improving the health of our communities: local, state, and national perspectives.Thanks for listening!
On this episode of Hometown Alaska, we will meet leaders in the grassroots movement to respond to the opioid crisis. These are recovering addicts, and moms of addicts, who are helping get users into recovery, and working with the political system at all levels to make a change. They're inspiring people and they have a lot to share about dealing with this terrible epidemic.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Wednesday, May 10 at 2 pm and 8 pm Prescription painkillers and cheap heroin have combined to fuel a new public health crisis: addiction and death from overdosing. Join us to learn the status of the battle in Alaska and strategies to defeat. LISTEN HERE
Monday, April 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Electronics, the internet, smartphones, and social media have changed the landscape for teens and added a new dimension for parents of today’s tech savvy teens. Join Host Prentiss Pemberton and award winning documentary filmmaker, Dr. Delaney Ruston, as they discuss her latest groundbreaking film SCREENAGERS.LISTEN HERE
"The first question in addiction is not why the addiction, but why the pain? And if you understand a human being's pain, you cannot look at their genes" Dr. Gabor Maté explained to members of Alaska's medical community at the Alaska Health Summit in January. Based on his bestselling book "The Hungry Ghost: A Biospsychosocial Perspective on Addiction, from Heroin to Workaholism" listen to Dr. Dr. Maté's talk recorded in Anchorage this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Are you or someone you know addicted to your cell phone? The internet? A video game? Facebook? How do you know? Monday’s Line One program addresses the evidence for and consequences of addiction to new technologies.KSKA: Monday 5/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm