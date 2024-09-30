"The first question in addiction is not why the addiction, but why the pain? And if you understand a human being's pain, you cannot look at their genes" Dr. Gabor Maté explained to members of Alaska's medical community at the Alaska Health Summit in January. Based on his bestselling book "The Hungry Ghost: A Biospsychosocial Perspective on Addiction, from Heroin to Workaholism" listen to Dr. Dr. Maté's talk recorded in Anchorage this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

