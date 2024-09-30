-
The September 11, 2001 attacks were directed by fundamentalists whose philosophy was deeply at odds with the religious tolerance espoused by America's founders and designed into the Constitution they wrote. This Humankind special, The Meaning of America, explores the roots of American spiritual freedom.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 2:00 pm
For the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Hometown, Alaska hosts a community discussion about what these terrible events meant for us personally and as a society. Where were you on September 11, 2001? And how has life changed because of that day?KSKA: Wednesday 9/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm