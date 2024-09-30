2019 Wildfires

-
Using Alaska wildfires in their recent study, researchers at the University of California Irvine say they have a new way of predicting wildfire growth, right at the time the fire ignites.
Fire officials say while warmer, drier days are coming, the Swan Lake Fire is not expected to show any considerable change.
Wildfires and warming could transform Alaska's forests, making leafy trees dominant over evergreens, study saysIf wildfire frequency and temperature rise in Alaska like the paper’s authors expect, broadleaf trees like birch and aspen could become dominant, taking over from evergreens like spruce, which are better adapted to cold weather and scarce nutrients.
The Anchorage Fire Department hopes a new, specialized camera will help them respond to wildfires faster.
Public Information Officer Tim Jones says winds could disperse some of the smoke that’s been hanging over the Kenai. That would benefit firefighting efforts in the air.
This summer has been filled with smoke for communities near the Swan Lake fire like Sterling and Cooper landing. So what does this mean for people's lungs and what are the long-term health effects?
According to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, the closure comes as the community remains remains on a level 2 "set" evacuation notice. That means residents should be ready and prepared to leave at any time.
Fires update: Firefighters make progress, residents on Sterling and Parks highways remain poised to evacuateThe Swan Lake Fire has grown to 160,033 acres.
The Swan Lake Fire is causing major delays and closures on the Sterling Highway. And that’s having a big impact on local businesses in Homer, from a loss of tourist dollars to delays in goods.
A volunteer was sent to a hospital in Anchorage last night due to smoke inhalation. The crew was able to put out the southern and middle portions of the fire with heavy equipment.