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Odd Squad

A Town Called Trifle/I Am Oddius

Season 5 Episode 5 | 26m 01s

During the town of Trifle's 100-year anniversary party, Ozzie and Onom must stop Tracey Trifler from covering it in trifle./On their first case together, Osric and Omni try to stop a Roman gladiator from causing ancient oddness.

Aired: 04/05/26
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