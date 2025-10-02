Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Indie Alaska

Who are the Hmong? and why are they in Alaska? | INDIE ALASKA

Season 14 Episode 10 | 3m 54s

Join us for an intimate conversation between a father and daughter as they reflect on their Hmong heritage and journey. The father shares his memories of serving during the Vietnam War and the often-overlooked “Secret War,” where the Hmong people played a critical role. Together, they recount the hardships of immigration to the United States and the resilience it took to build a new life in Americ

Aired: 10/01/25
Watch 5:30
Indie Alaska
Learn the art of medieval cooking | INDIE ALASKA
Learn how historical re-enactors, Robin Cacy and Veronica Tatum bring medieval cuisine to life.
Episode: S14 E9 | 5:30
Watch 5:05
Indie Alaska
Diagnosing sick basketball hoops in Alaska | Indie Alaska
A basketball player repairs basketball hoops as a hobby in Anchorage.
Episode: S14 E8 | 5:05
Watch 5:45
Indie Alaska
Getting Air Above The Summit on The Solstice | INDIE ALASKA
Hikers jump into a new season from the top of a favorite Anchorage, Alaska mountain.
Episode: S14 E7 | 5:45
Watch 4:55
Indie Alaska
This Artist Brings Alaskan Stories to Life Through AR | INDIE ALASKA - Where are they now?
See Nathan Shafer’s latest AR work in comics and video games!
Episode: S14 E6 | 4:55
Watch 6:30
Indie Alaska
This survivor is finding healing in the Chugach Mountains | INDIE ALASKA
This adventurer discovers healing in nature's toughest terrains across Alaska and beyond.
Episode: S14 E5 | 6:30
Watch 4:09
Indie Alaska
Food Forest: Living Off The Land in The Last Frontier | INDIE ALASKA
Josh Smith is a self proclaimed plant enthusiast with the unique goal.
Episode: S14 E4 | 4:09
Watch 3:38
Indie Alaska
Choose Your Charity Adventure at This Anchorage Thrift Store | INDIE ALASKA
This Anchorage thrift shop supports more than just those looking for a fun find.
Episode: S14 E3 | 3:38
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Anchorage Psychic Channels her Voice to Heal People with Sound | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Anchorage psychic medium and vocal sound healer, Tamara Zenobia.
Episode: S14 E2 | 4:59
Watch 4:04
Indie Alaska
DJ Dat Kid Shawn Explains Alaska Rave Culture and PLUR | INDIE ALASKA
This DJ is here to cultivate a community of PLUR with his passion for music.
Episode: S14 E1 | 4:04
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28