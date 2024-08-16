Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indie Alaska

Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA

Season 13 Episode 7 | 4m 59s

Join us as we dive into the culinary journey of Alaska's own Kim Sherry, a talented home cook who made waves on season three of The Great American Recipe (‪@PBSFood‬ ). Discover how Kim brought the unique flavors of Alaska to the national stage. From traditional Alaskan dishes to innovative creations, Kim's time on the show was nothing short of inspiring.

Aired: 08/15/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Indie Alaska Season 13
  • Indie Alaska Season 12
  • Indie Alaska Season 11
  • Indie Alaska Season 10
  • INDIE ALASKA
  • Indie Alaska Season 8
  • Indie Alaska Season 7
  • Indie Alaska Season 6
  • Indie Alaska Season 5
  • Indie Alaska Season 4
  • Indie Alaska Season 3
  • Indie Alaska Season 2
  • Indie Alaska Season 1
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 3:37
Indie Alaska
After serving time, this cook now serves the night owls of Anchorage | INDIE ALASKA
Ricky Vazquez is not letting his past define him.
Episode: S13 E6 | 3:37
Watch 11:29
Indie Alaska
How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Episode: S13 E5 | 11:29
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
Watch 3:53
Indie Alaska
An Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Episode: S13 E3 | 3:53
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
This artist hopes you'll draw on your vintage clothes | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Meg Kelley, a freehand artist in Anchorage, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E1 | 5:26
Watch 5:28
Indie Alaska
Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E9 | 5:28