Indie Alaska

After serving time, this cook now serves the night owls of Anchorage | INDIE ALASKA

Season 13 Episode 6 | 3m 37s

Ricky Vazquez is a proud Puerto Rican who rarely slows down. After spending almost a decade in incarcerated, he doesn't like to get bored. These days he prefers the adrenaline of the busy Saturday night rush at one of Anchorage's most beloved historic taverns.

Aired: 07/14/24
Watch 14:28
Indie Alaska
Rising Star Wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA
It's so much more than wrestling for this high school senior and her family in Wrangell, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E10 | 14:28
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
The Joy of Burning a Good Gift | INDIE ALASKA
Letting go as the seasons change. This episode of Indie Alaska highlights the Homer Burning Basket.
Episode: S13 E9 | 5:26
Watch 5:01
Indie Alaska
How to age gracefully? Try homesteading on an Alaskan island | INDIE ALASKA
Gretchen Bersch shares some of the lessons she's learned while spending a lifetime homesteading.
Episode: S13 E8 | 5:01
Watch 4:59
Indie Alaska
Meet the chef making Alaska proud on PBS cooking show | INDIE ALASKA
Kim Sherry sharing her story and experience on The Great Alaska Recipe
Episode: S13 E7 | 4:59
Watch 11:29
Indie Alaska
How to heal your soil on an island covered in volcanic ash | INDIE ALASKA
In Kodiak, Alaska, Marion Owen is learning how to repair the island's sour soil with compost.
Episode: S13 E5 | 11:29
Watch 8:57
Indie Alaska
What Medieval Calligraphy taught this Eagle River Lawyer | INDIE ALASKA
Greg joined a reenactment group in Alaska, finding medieval calligraphy was harder than he thought.
Episode: S13 E4 | 8:57
Watch 3:53
Indie Alaska
An Alaskan dog treat bakery gives a head start for youth with learning disabilities | INDIE ALASKA
Daisy Nicolas is using her passion for dog treats to teach life skills to young disabled Alaskans.
Episode: S13 E3 | 3:53
Watch 3:32
Indie Alaska
Rivers Without Fish: An Activist’s Mission to Restore Her Yukon River Community | INDIE ALASKA
Mackenzie Englishoe is dedicated to ensuring that future generations are connected to their culture.
Episode: S13 E2 | 3:32
Watch 5:26
Indie Alaska
This artist hopes you'll draw on your vintage clothes | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Meg Kelley, a freehand artist in Anchorage, Alaska.
Episode: S13 E1 | 5:26
Watch 5:28
Indie Alaska
Making Technicolor Glass Art From Upcycled Junk
Amy Vail grew up in a family of glass artists and continues the family legacy in Alaska.
Episode: S12 E9 | 5:28