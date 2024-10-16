Teen killed in second East Anchorage shooting Tuesday

A teenage boy was shot to death Tuesday in Mountain View, according to police, soon after another fatal East Anchorage shooting that left a man dead.

Police spokeswoman Shelly Wozniak said that the 16-year-old boy’s death Tuesday night does not appear to be connected to the earlier fatal shooting.

“There's currently no indication at this time that those two incidents are linked,” Wozniak said.

Police had not announced arrests in either case by Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement, officers responded to reports of “multiple gunshots being fired” on the 400 block of Price Street at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The teen, who had gunshot wounds to the upper body, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police do not release the names of juvenile victims, the statement said.

Police have described the victim of the shooting earlier Tuesday as an adult male. That shooting, on Rocky Mountain Court near Russian Jack Springs Park, led to a SWAT callout in the area hours later. Officers said they were searching for a “person of interest,” but did not locate that person.

Wozniak said Wednesday that investigators do not have any information on suspects in either shooting to share with the public. Police are asking anyone with information on the shootings, including surveillance video of the areas where they occurred, to call them at 311. Tips can also be provided anonymously online through Anchorage Crime Stoppers.