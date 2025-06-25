Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski argues against cutting funding for public media and foreign aid programs. Plus, a Healy resident recounts losing his home to the Bear Creek Fire. And, Coast Guardsmen teach Petersburg residents how to safely fire off a flare.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Hannah Weaver in Peterburg
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Tim Rockey in Wasilla
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.