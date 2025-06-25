Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski argues against cutting funding for public media and foreign aid programs. Plus, a Healy resident recounts losing his home to the Bear Creek Fire. And, Coast Guardsmen teach Petersburg residents how to safely fire off a flare.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Hannah Weaver in Peterburg

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Tim Rockey in Wasilla

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.