Alaska Morning News

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 25, 2025 at 5:49 PM AKDT
Michelle Love gives a hug and kiss to her two-year-old son Christopher at Mat Su Services for Children and Adults in Wasilla on June 18, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski argues against cutting funding for public media and foreign aid programs. Plus, a Healy resident recounts losing his home to the Bear Creek Fire. And, Coast Guardsmen teach Petersburg residents how to safely fire off a flare.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Hannah Weaver in Peterburg
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Tim Rockey in Wasilla

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska Morning News
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
