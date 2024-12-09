Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Keeping Alaska Native traditions alive through stories and songs | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:04 AM AKST
Three Native Alaskan dancers jump in the air.
Ossie Kairaiuak (right) is a storyteller, artist, dancer and musician. He also performs as a member of Pamyua. (Courtesy of Pamyua)

Ossie Kairaiuak is a Yup'ik storyteller, artist, dancer and musician. He also performs as a member of the "Inuit soul music" group Pamyua. On this episode Ossie sits down with host, Kim Sherry, to discuss the generational importance of storytelling, learning life lessons through traditional tales and how these stories continue through the modern age.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Ossie Kairaiuak

LINKS:
Pamyua website
art.by.ossie Instagram
Ossie's Custom Artworks Facebook

Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson