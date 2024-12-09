Keeping Alaska Native traditions alive through stories and songs | Hometown, Alaska

Ossie Kairaiuak is a Yup'ik storyteller, artist, dancer and musician. He also performs as a member of the "Inuit soul music" group Pamyua. On this episode Ossie sits down with host, Kim Sherry, to discuss the generational importance of storytelling, learning life lessons through traditional tales and how these stories continue through the modern age.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Ossie Kairaiuak

