Keeping Alaska Native traditions alive through stories and songs | Hometown, Alaska
Ossie Kairaiuak is a Yup'ik storyteller, artist, dancer and musician. He also performs as a member of the "Inuit soul music" group Pamyua. On this episode Ossie sits down with host, Kim Sherry, to discuss the generational importance of storytelling, learning life lessons through traditional tales and how these stories continue through the modern age.
HOST: Kim Sherry
GUEST: Ossie Kairaiuak
LINKS:
Pamyua website
art.by.ossie Instagram
Ossie's Custom Artworks Facebook