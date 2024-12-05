Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published December 5, 2024 at 5:42 PM AKST
A truck drives through a slush puddle.
Cars drive through slushy roads near Providence Hospital in Anchorage on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Supreme Court's next Chief Justice talks teamwork, and about the high court's first ever female majority. Plus, conservative Republicans in the Alaska Senate will be guaranteed committee seats for the first time in two years. And, tribal members from Wrangell bless the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
