Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 15, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Majorities in the state House and Senate announce their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Plus, A new Anchorage Police Department team works with unhoused residents this winter. And, researching whale sounds near Petersburg to understand more about extraterrestrial life.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.