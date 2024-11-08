Anchorage musician leaves you wanting more with album of one-minute songs | State of Art

When Anchorage musician, audio engineer and producer Chad Reynvaan set about putting together an album of one-minute songs he found that working within these boundaries helped push him creatively. The resulting "One Minute Songs" is a collection of 17 tracks that reflect Reynvaan's usual rock and roll/power pop while letting him explore new territory. On this episode of State of Art, we hear from Reynvaan about exercising creative muscles, writing from a personal perspective and more. We also check out some tunes.

