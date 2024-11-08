Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage musician leaves you wanting more with album of one-minute songs | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKST

When Anchorage musician, audio engineer and producer Chad Reynvaan set about putting together an album of one-minute songs he found that working within these boundaries helped push him creatively. The resulting "One Minute Songs" is a collection of 17 tracks that reflect Reynvaan's usual rock and roll/power pop while letting him explore new territory. On this episode of State of Art, we hear from Reynvaan about exercising creative muscles, writing from a personal perspective and more. We also check out some tunes.

LINKS:
Wattage Studio
Chad Reynvaan Bandcamp

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson