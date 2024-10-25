Songwriter circles, jam sessions and mountain soul music with Shane Russell | State of Art

Shane Russell's parents made the bold decision to buy him a drum set when he was just five years old. The now multi-instrumentalist grew up playing alongside his artist dad, Duke Russell, and developed a passion for performing, recording and teaching music. He's been busy over the last year with his "mountain soul" band Childish Tycoon and solo performances. He grew up in Anchorage and has been organizing songwriter circles and open jams to provide local musicians a supportive place to share their work.

On this episode of State of Art, Russell tells us how his parents helped him find his path in music, building up the Anchorage music scene and working with other artists to give the city something fresh.

