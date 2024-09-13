Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 13, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:03 PM AKDT
Joshua Kindred is a nominee for U.S. District Court in Alaska. Image from Senate Judiciary Committee video.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s U.S. Attorney is under scrutiny after a judge’s sexualized relationships with prosecutors. Plus, a massive graphite mine could open near Nome, if the permitting goes through. And, a summer science camp in Petersburg teaches students about the natural world.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Olivia Schmidt in Petersburg
Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
