Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An actor's son survived cancer, so he wrote a play to give others hope | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:35 PM AKDT

Actor James Morrison grew up in Anchorage and eventually found himself on stage and screen. You might recognize him as Bill Buchanan from the TV show " 24." These days he's playing a much more personal role—himself.

His one-man, autobiographical play "Leave Your Fears Here" tells the story of his journey through his son's brain cancer diagnosis, treatment and eventual recovery. Through the process, Morrison wrote in a journal and shared news with his friends and family. He thought he'd write a memoir, but wound up writing and leading his one-man production in an effort to raise awareness and give others hope.

The Midnight Sun Theatre production is partnering with children's cancer organization, Katie's Handprint. A portion of opening night proceeds will go to to them.

We're joined by Morrison and Darlis Meyer, founder and executive director of Katie's Handprint to find out more.

PERFORMANCE INFO:
September 12 - 15
September 19 - 22
Jerry Harper Studio
University of Alaska Anchorage

LINKS:
Midnight Sun Theatre website
Tickets
Katie's Handprint website

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson