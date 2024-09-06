An actor's son survived cancer, so he wrote a play to give others hope | State of Art
Actor James Morrison grew up in Anchorage and eventually found himself on stage and screen. You might recognize him as Bill Buchanan from the TV show " 24." These days he's playing a much more personal role—himself.
His one-man, autobiographical play "Leave Your Fears Here" tells the story of his journey through his son's brain cancer diagnosis, treatment and eventual recovery. Through the process, Morrison wrote in a journal and shared news with his friends and family. He thought he'd write a memoir, but wound up writing and leading his one-man production in an effort to raise awareness and give others hope.
The Midnight Sun Theatre production is partnering with children's cancer organization, Katie's Handprint. A portion of opening night proceeds will go to to them.
We're joined by Morrison and Darlis Meyer, founder and executive director of Katie's Handprint to find out more.
PERFORMANCE INFO:
September 12 - 15
September 19 - 22
Jerry Harper Studio
University of Alaska Anchorage
LINKS:
Midnight Sun Theatre website
Tickets
Katie's Handprint website