Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Man holds a sign that says 'Be the change' in front of a white trailer.
Willy Dunne, vice president of Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, stands in front of their mobile recovery unit. The organization will use funds from the state's opioid settlement to open a center in downtown Homer and staff it. (Photo courtesy of Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The chum salmon fishery in Kotzebue Sound is the latest to suffer a dramatic crash. Plus, environmental groups criticize a loophole in federal regulation that allows cruise ships to pollute Alaska's waters. And, opioid settlement funds help local recovery organizations hire specialists with lived experience.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Anna Canny, Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey