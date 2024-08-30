Cyrano's 'Meteor Shower' promises surreal humor and thoughtful laughs | State of Art

Written by comedic legend and actor, Steve Martin, "Meteor Shower" is a unique comedy that follows two couples spending the evening together for a celestial event as the night takes an unexpected turn. Director Kalli Denali Randall said the script took her a bit to wrap her head around, but she realized that Martin's comedy is as complex as it is hilarious. On this episode of State of Art we're joined by Randall and Cyrano's acting artistic director and production manager, Seth Eggleston.

LINKS:

Cyrano's Theatre Company

"Meteor Shower" tickets