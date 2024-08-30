Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cyrano's 'Meteor Shower' promises surreal humor and thoughtful laughs | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:32 PM AKDT

Written by comedic legend and actor, Steve Martin, "Meteor Shower" is a unique comedy that follows two couples spending the evening together for a celestial event as the night takes an unexpected turn. Director Kalli Denali Randall said the script took her a bit to wrap her head around, but she realized that Martin's comedy is as complex as it is hilarious. On this episode of State of Art we're joined by Randall and Cyrano's acting artistic director and production manager, Seth Eggleston.

Cyrano's Theatre Company
"Meteor Shower" tickets

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
