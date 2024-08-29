Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Experts answer questions from Ketchikan residents four days after a fatal landslide. Plus, a report shows health risks caused by microplastics. And, a permafrost monitoring project puts tools in the hands of local communities to collect their own data.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Liz Ruskin and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.