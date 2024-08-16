Irreverent local web series returns with new episodes | State of Art

The infrequent, locally produced web series “Matt and Megan and Mike don’t give a F***” is an irreverent, borderline nihilistic comedy with surreal elements that draws from the likes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Seinfeld.” Matt Jardin and Megan Hellenthal play highly self-absorbed versions of themselves involved in various, let’s just say, interesting situations.

Jardin and Hellenthal are the creative forces behind the series, but have a network of skilled friends to help with their increasingly polished production. Their next episode will premier at Williwaw on Saturday for Film Rant 2024.

LINKS:

Matt and Megan Youtube

Facebook

Instagram Matt and Megan website