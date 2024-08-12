There's more to growing peonies in Alaska than you might think | Hometown, Alaska
Alaska is known for its short, but bountiful growing season. Did you know that Alaska is also known for our commercial peony market? On this episode we learn what makes Alaska such a special place to grow these beautiful, showy flowers. We also hear about care tips for the home gardener and how to approach cooking with peonies.
GUEST HOST: Kim Sherry
GUEST: Martha Lojewski, Alaska Peony Cooperative
LINKS:
Alaska Peony Cooperative website The Peony Journal
Peony press and resources