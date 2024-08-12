Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
There's more to growing peonies in Alaska than you might think | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:56 AM AKDT
Two women sit in a radio studio with bouquets of flowers.
Martha Lojewski of the Alaska Peony Cooperative joined guest host, Kim Sherry, for a conversation about peonies in Alaska. (Leigh Walden/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska is known for its short, but bountiful growing season. Did you know that Alaska is also known for our commercial peony market? On this episode we learn what makes Alaska such a special place to grow these beautiful, showy flowers. We also hear about care tips for the home gardener and how to approach cooking with peonies.

GUEST HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST:  Martha Lojewski, Alaska Peony Cooperative

LINKS:
Alaska Peony Cooperative website The Peony Journal
Peony press and resources

Hometown, Alaska
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
