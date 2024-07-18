Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Saucy Yoda performing vinyl release show this weekend | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:46 PM AKDT
A group of people pose behind a vinyl record.
Anchorage's Saucy Yoda will be performing a vinyl release show for their newest album "Who They Are" at Koots on Saturday, July 20. (Saucy Yoda)

On Saturday Anchorage's Saucy Yoda will perform at Koot's to celebrate the vinyl release of their newest album "Who They Are." The record is a mix of irreverent pop, punk, and hip-hop examining songwriter Melodie Langer's evolving understanding of previous relationships. Saucy Yoda's shows are as much of a party as they are a performance and they'll be joined by bands Rutt and Turbo Hell. Langer and "emotional support bandmate," Megan Hellenthal, join us to talk about the new album, the vinyl release show and introduce the service industry track "Pickles."

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
