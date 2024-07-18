Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 18, 2024
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Juneau residents express frustration after a beloved homeless man is killed by police. Plus, a floating fish processor in Bristol Bay returns to full capacity after a fire. And, three women are honored for documenting Yup'ik oral history.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Meg Duff in Dillingham
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.