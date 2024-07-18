Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau residents express frustration after a beloved homeless man is killed by police. Plus, a floating fish processor in Bristol Bay returns to full capacity after a fire. And, three women are honored for documenting Yup'ik oral history.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Meg Duff in Dillingham

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.