Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 15, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:45 PM AKDT
A woman gives out food.
Julie Greene-Graham hands out meals to people living out of tents near Central Lutheran Church in Anchorage on Wednesday, July 11, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Police shoot an armed man in Downtown Juneau. Also, An Anchorage nonprofit hopes tiny homes will help shelter homeless residents. And, Anchorage police propose a 45-day timeline to release body camera footage of critical incidents.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Clarise Larson in Juneau,
Jeremy Hsieh, Liz Ruskin and Chris Klint in Anchorage,
Davis Hovey in Kodiak,
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai,
Sage Smiley in Akiachak.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
