Award-winning true crime author discusses his craft and 'The Alaskan Blonde' | State of Art

Author of the book, “The Alaskan Blonde” James Bartlett is set to teach a series of workshops on July 17 and 18 at the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. In these classes Bartlett will discuss some of the techniques he uses to write true crime and find compelling stories to share. The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival runs from July 14 to July 18 and will include workshops covering topics from three minute story telling to advanced Zimbabwean style marimba. Bartlett joins us to tell us a little bit about what he’ll be teaching, what his career in crime writing has been like and reads an excerpt of his book, “The Alaskan Blonde.”

Also this week we share the new single from Blackwater Railroad Company, “Rock and Roll Man” from their new album “A Lovely Place to Die” dropping July 12.

LINKS:

"The Alaskan Blonde" website Blackwater Railroad Company website