Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKDT
The debate over correspondence school allotments paid to private schools lands in the state Supreme Court. Plus, some Interior residents are told to evacuate their homes due to wildfire danger. And, an artist's photos from a now uninhabited Bering Sea island reemerge after 70 years.

Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Corinne Smith in Cordova
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
