Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Catch these downtown jazz concerts all summer long | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:49 PM AKDT
(Courtesy of Alaska Jazz Workshop)
(Courtesy of Alaska Jazz Workshop)

The Alaska Jazz Workshop and Anchorage Downtown Partnership have teamed up to present a free, weekly summer concert series at Peratrovich Park. The concerts are from 4 to 6 p.m. every Saturday and will run through August 17. The diverse lineup of local performers include The Alaska Jazz Workshop student ensemble, Spenard Jazz Messengers and the John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet, among others. Damberg is a founder of AJW and joins us to tell us all about it.

LINKS:
Alaska Jazz Workshop website
Facebook Instagram

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson