Discussing 'The Queen of Fairbanks' with author Tricia Brown | State of Art

When first meeting Irene Sherman, there's no doubt that she would have left a lasting impression. She would dress in heavy layers of assorted clothing, riding her adult tricycle around town with a beer stein tied to her waist. Irene was well-known around Fairbanks and could be seen taking part in parades as she confidently waved like a monarch. While she wasn't quite homeless and maintained her independence, she lived rough and members of the community would help her out. Her past life was a mystery to even those who knew her—especially how she came to be covered in extensive burn scars or the other tragedies she experienced.

In her new book, "The Queen of Fairbanks: Extraordinary Family Secrets and Untold Stories of America’s Farthest North Bag Lady,” author Tricia Brown combines her journalistic approach to uncovering truth with personal reflections about her own experiences with Sherman. Brown tells us about Sherman's legacy, tragedies and uncovered mysteries.

Brown will be at Title Wave Books in Anchorage on Thursday, June 6 from Noon to 3 p.m.

LINK:

Tricia Brown website The Irene Sherman Project