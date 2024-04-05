Upcoming play honors the true story of Baha'i resilience in the face of oppression | State of Art

The play “When the Moment Comes” tells the story of persecuted and unjustly imprisoned members of the Baha'i faith after the Iranian Revolution in 1979. It is part of a global campaign called #OurStoryIsOne, which recognizes the 40th anniversary of the execution of 10 Baha'i women in Iran. Producer and lead actor, Nava Bastani Sarracino, said she might have taken on more than she bargained for in putting together her first production. Luckily, she had help from the local theater and Baha'i communities who came together to tell a story about faith and freedom.

EVENT INFO:

"When the Moment Comes"

APU's Grant Hall

Friday, April 12 @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 @ 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14 @ 2 p.m.