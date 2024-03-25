Wasilla-raised singer's new album evokes open spaces and silver screen cowboys | State of Art

Singer Hilary Gardner cut her chops taking music lessons and performing in dive bars in Wasilla, Alaska. While not the typical show business launching pad, growing up in Wasilla was crucial in setting the stage for her eventual career. After spending time in Seattle, Gardner relocated to New York City and since then has released multiple albums and done a wide range of performances. She recently released an album of soulful country-tinged songs titled “On the Trail with the Lonesome Pines.” It’s a collection of genre-blending trail songs written for film and television that harken back to the mythologized American West. She joins us to talk about the new album, growing up in Alaska, and more.

