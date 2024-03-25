Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasilla-raised singer's new album evokes open spaces and silver screen cowboys | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 25, 2024 at 3:07 PM AKDT

Singer Hilary Gardner cut her chops taking music lessons and performing in dive bars in Wasilla, Alaska. While not the typical show business launching pad, growing up in Wasilla was crucial in setting the stage for her eventual career. After spending time in Seattle, Gardner relocated to New York City and since then has released multiple albums and done a wide range of performances. She recently released an album of soulful country-tinged songs titled “On the Trail with the Lonesome Pines.” It’s a collection of genre-blending trail songs written for film and television that harken back to the mythologized American West. She joins us to talk about the new album, growing up in Alaska, and more.

LINKS:
Hilary Gardner website Facebook
Instagram

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson