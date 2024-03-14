Challenge Alaska | Outdoor Explorer

People with disabilities live and thrive in Alaska and Anchorage. Challenge Alaska is a nonprofit that is a key organization making that happen. Challenge works with Alaskans with disabilities, giving them access to adaptive sports, education and a supportive community. Known for its adaptive ski and snowboard program in Girdwood Challenge also offers a variety of programs in Anchorage for a wide range of people, including veterans. Challenge was established in 1980 by Doug Keil, a Para-Olympic medalist in para-alpine skiing. The organization has grown to include the Raven Program for people with intellectual disabilities, the Warrior Program for Veterans with disabilities, the Para-Sport program for people with physical

and visual disabilities and the Adaptive Ski and Ride School in Girdwood.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Jeff Dick, recreation therapist

Quinzee Elsberg, volunteer

JP Wood, board member

