Challenge Alaska | Outdoor Explorer

Published March 14, 2024 at 3:03 PM AKDT
A man rides an adaptive mountain bike.
Challenge Alaska works with Alaskans with disabilities giving them access to adaptive sports, education, and a supportive community. (Challenge Alaska)

People with disabilities live and thrive in Alaska and Anchorage. Challenge Alaska is a nonprofit that is a key organization making that happen. Challenge works with Alaskans with disabilities, giving them access to adaptive sports, education and a supportive community. Known for its adaptive ski and snowboard program in Girdwood Challenge also offers a variety of programs in Anchorage for a wide range of people, including veterans. Challenge was established in 1980 by Doug Keil, a Para-Olympic medalist in para-alpine skiing. The organization has grown to include the Raven Program for people with intellectual disabilities, the Warrior Program for Veterans with disabilities, the Para-Sport program for people with physical
and visual disabilities and the Adaptive Ski and Ride School in Girdwood.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Jeff Dick, recreation therapist
Quinzee Elsberg, volunteer
JP Wood, board member

LINKS:
Challenge Alaska website
Facebook
Instagram

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 14th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 14th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts.  Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU.  Paul’s  research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding.  One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer.
