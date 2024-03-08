Upcoming storytelling event highlights educators | State of Art

"Teacher Tales" is a storytelling event featuring educators sharing their stories in the style of The Moth and the Arctic Entries. Seven teachers will have seven-minutes to give a small peak into what is an often thankless job. This celebration of educators came from a collaboration between See Stories, a non-profit youth storytelling program, and Hearthkyn, a storytelling and mentoring project. The event takes place at the Bear Tooth Theater on Thursday, May 2, with Witty Youngman providing music. We're joined by See Stories founder and director, Marie Acemah, and Hearthkyn founder, Sarah Cronick.

Teacher Tales tickets

See Stories website

Hearthkyn website