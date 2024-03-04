Alaska Black Caucus Anchorage mayoral candidate forum | Addressing Alaskans

The Anchorage Mayoral election takes place on Tuesday, April 2 and there are lots of options to choose from. This week on Addressing Alaskans we have an Anchorage Mayoral candidate forum presented by the Alaska Black Caucus. Find out more about the candidates and hear how they would lead the city if chosen by voters.

This program was recorded on February 25 via Zoom and was edited for length and technical clarity.

NOTE: Bill Popp is a former chair for Alaska Public Media's board of directors.

MODERATOR: Celeste Hodge Growden, president and CEO, Alaska Black Caucus

