Alaska Black Caucus Anchorage mayoral candidate forum | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:04 PM AKST
Men and women on a Zoom call.
The Alaska Black Caucus hosted a mayoral candidate forum via Zoom on February 25, 2024. (Screenshot)

The Anchorage Mayoral election takes place on Tuesday, April 2 and there are lots of options to choose from. This week on Addressing Alaskans we have an Anchorage Mayoral candidate forum presented by the Alaska Black Caucus. Find out more about the candidates and hear how they would lead the city if chosen by voters.

This program was recorded on February 25 via Zoom and was edited for length and technical clarity.

NOTE: Bill Popp is a former chair for Alaska Public Media's board of directors.

MODERATOR: Celeste Hodge Growden, president and CEO, Alaska Black Caucus

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
