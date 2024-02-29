Skiing Skeetawk in Hatcher Pass | Outdoor Explorer

Hatcher Pass outside Palmer in the Talkeetna Mountains has recently become a destination for groomed downhill skiing and riding thanks to the development of the area known as Skeetawk. Running the show is Megan Justus, who came to the job after managing a Syrian refugee camp. Join guest host Amy Bushatz on this episode of Outdoor Explorer as we head into Hatcher Pass to chat with Megan about managing a ski operation, plus what's coming for the ever growing Skeetawk.

GUEST HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Megan Justus, Manager, Skeetawk

LINKS:

Learn more about Skeetawk

Find information about the Arctic Winter Games

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 29th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 29th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT