Skiing Skeetawk in Hatcher Pass | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published February 29, 2024 at 3:57 PM AKST
People on skis and snowboards line up in front of a ski lift and mountain.
Skiers and snowboarders line up for the lift at Skeetawk in Hatcher Pass on February 24, 2024. (Amy Bushatz)

Hatcher Pass outside Palmer in the Talkeetna Mountains has recently become a destination for groomed downhill skiing and riding thanks to the development of the area known as Skeetawk. Running the show is Megan Justus, who came to the job after managing a Syrian refugee camp. Join guest host Amy Bushatz on this episode of Outdoor Explorer as we head into Hatcher Pass to chat with Megan about managing a ski operation, plus what's coming for the ever growing Skeetawk.

GUEST HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUEST: Megan Justus, Manager, Skeetawk

LINKS:
Learn more about Skeetawk
Find information about the Arctic Winter Games

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 29th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 29th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
Outdoor Explorer
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson